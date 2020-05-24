Video: Wolf attacks sheep on N.Brabant farm; Dozens killed so far

A video surveillance camera has caught a small flock of sheep being attacked and mauled to death by a single wolf in the Noord-Brabant village of Vlijmen late on Friday night.

The footage, shared by the farmers association ZLTO on Saturday, shows a wolf inside a sheep enclosure chasing down and snapping at the defenseless animals.

Na vannacht staat de teller op 58 dode schapen rond het Brabantse Heusden. Voor het eerst is dit vastgelegd door een bewakingscamera. Meer beangstigend unicum is dat deze wolf nu dwars door een woonwijk is gelopen om de schapen van een hobbyboer te pakken. https://t.co/NXHKfQm9Ai pic.twitter.com/kCWHgiGEZZ — ZLTO (@ZLTO) May 23, 2020

A total of 58 sheep were reported to have been killed in the area surrounding Vlijmen by Saturday morning, ZLTO reported, claiming the same wolf is likely to have been responsible for all of the incidents. Though wolves are not known for attacking humans, the organization is scared about what could happen in the future if the sheep are better protected but the hunter is not captured and relocated.

"More frighteningly unique is that this wolf has now walked through a residential area to get the sheep from a hobby farmer," ZLTO wrote on Twitter.

According to LTO Nederland, another agricultural association, the financial damage caused by wolf attacks should be compensated by the local community. "That means that damage from wolves, including indirect damage, must be fully and quickly compensated," the group told the magazine Trouw.

"In a week, sixty animals have been attacked. That wolf really has to leave, this is not a suitable area for wolves," they added.