License-less driver crashes across several gardens in Zevenbergen

A 25-year-old man from Zevenbergen was arrested by the police on Friday evening after plowing his car into two properties, causing damage to the residents' gardens.

The incident, which took place at around 09:20 p.m., prompted the two men who had been in the vehicle to flee the scene after crashing at high-speed on Arembergstraat near the center of the village. Nobody suffered an injury as a result the incident, the police have confirmed.

After locals reported to police the driver's profile, officers quickly found one of the two mean on Bourgondiëstraat, just meters away from the crash site, local newspaper BN DeStem reported on Saturday. The suspect was transferred to a cell complex and questioned, where it was found that he did not possess a driver's license.