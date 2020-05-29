Netherlands mortality below average for second consecutive week

An estimated 2,750 people died in the Netherlands in the 21st week of 2020, between May 18 and 24. That is below what would have been normal for the 21st week of a year if there had been no coronavirus crisis, Statistics Netherlands reports. The previous week was the first time since the crisis that mortality in the Netherlands was below average.

In the first 10 weeks of 2020, an average of 3,136 people died in the Netherlands per week. Then the coronavirus hit and the number of weekly deaths increased, peaking at 5,080 in week 14. Between weeks 11 and 19, almost 9 thousand more people died than is usual for this period, the stats office reported.

The fact that the number of weekly deaths is now below average does not mean that the coronavirus crisis is over, according to the stats office. "It is known that after period of higher mortality, a period of lower mortality often follows."

Between May 18 and 24, a total of 104 people died of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. These are only people who tested positive. The number of Covid-19 related deaths may be higher, as not everyone was tested for the disease.

The excess mortality during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis was highest among people who received long term care. Between weeks 11 and 19, over 15 thousand people in long term care passed away, 5 thousand people or 53 percent more than you'd expect if there hadn't been a coronavirus pandemic. The excess mortality was also high among people between the ages of 75 and 90, at 42 percent higher than normal.

In the remaining population of over 17 million Netherlands residents, nearly 21 thousand people died in this period - about 3,500 people or 20 percent more than usual.