Brazilian man carrying €525K held for money laundering

A 51-year-old Brazilian man was arrested in Rotterdam on Wednesday after he was found to be carrying 525 thousand euros in a large shopping bag. He was taken into custody on charges of money laundering, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip, police went to the area around the Argonautenweg in the city’s 110-Morgen neighborhood. That’s where they saw the suspect getting into a car with the large shopping bag.

“Then the man was stopped in his car, and the big shopper appeared to be full of money,” police said in a statement. The money was counted and taken into evidence.

"The man distanced himself from the seized money," the police said. He was released from custody after questioning. The investigation is ongoing.