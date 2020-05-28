Ax-wielding man shot by police after attacking cyclist

A man who used an ax to attack people in The Hague Thursday night was shot by police on Thursday. A local news outlet said he suddenly went berzerk and struck a cyclist after he had sat on a bench there for an extended period of time.

Several paramedics crews, including a trauma team in a helicopter, were sent to the street in the Scheveningen district between 6:45 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. The shooting happened at least an hour later.

"An officer fired shots on the Neptunusstraat in The Hague on Thursday evening. A person was injured in the process," the Public Prosecution Service confirmed. The shooting will be examined by the national criminal investigation service.

Drukke avond voor hulpdiensten Scheveningen. Autobrand Duinstraat en persoon neergeschoten Neptunesstraat. pic.twitter.com/UdEkkBRu0u — Dick Teske (@DTpersfoto) May 28, 2020

The suspect in the case lives in the neighborhood, and is in his twenties, residents told broadcaster Omroep West.

One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with a police escort, Omroep West reported. Local news service De Schevininger reported there were multiple injuries.

It was the third police-involved shooting in a week. One man died after being shot by police in Hilversum on Wednesday, and another was struck by a bullet in Halsteren, Noord-Brabant over the weekend.

Officials said the latter did not die from the gunshot wound.