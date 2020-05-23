One killed after police fire shots in small N. Brabant town

One person who was harming himself was shot at by police in Halsteren on Saturday morning. The man later died of his injuries, though it was not immediately clear if he was struck by a bullet.

Police said officers at the Klaverblad in the Noord-Brabant town found a “disturbed” individual who had taken a knife to himself. Neighbors told local newspaper BN De Stem that they heard four shots fired inside a home after police broke down the door to enter.

By 8:55 a.m., an ambulance and a trauma team in a helicopter were sent to the scene. It was clear that an officer discharged their weapon less than 20 minutes later, but the circumstances around what happened were still being pieced together by authorities.

The man’s death was disclosed at about 9:45 a.m. He was initially being treated at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if he died there.

Protocol calls for an internal investigation to be launched whenever an officer uses a service weapon in the line of duty.