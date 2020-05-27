Suspect shot by police dies in Hilversum

A suspect in a "serious incident" was shot by police Wednesday afternoon and later died, officials said. Little information was released about what unfolded, with police only saying that it was a "chaotic situation," according to a local broadcaster.

A trauma team was dispatched by ambulance to the Beresteinseweg in Hilversum just before 5 p.m., with police confirming the shooting shortly after. Police announced that the man died around 7:30 p.m. According to De Gooi en Eemlander, the suspect died at the scene.

​https://twitter.com/JPO204/status/1265697560313896963

One woman on Twitter asked police if the person they shot was "a tall, slender man 30-40 dressed in black and clear sunglasses." She said, "This man was in my garden and was hanging over the fence." Police asked the woman to call them to discuss the case, but would not reply further to her in a public discussion.

"At the moment, the site of the incident has been closed off to provide assistance to the injured suspect, and pending a further investigation," police said. The scene was at the border of Hilversum and 's-Graveland in Noord-Holland.

The investigation into the shooting was being led by the Public Prosecution Service and the national criminal investigation service.