2 dead, 8 hurt in early morning collision

One person was found dead and nine other were hurt when two vehicles collided at an intersection in Middenmeer, Noord-Holland around 5:35 a.m on Tuesday. Police later confirmed that a second person died as a result of their injuries.

The accident between a darker colored Opel five-door car and a passenger van took place just after sunrise on the N240. Both of those who died were among the nine people traveling inside the van which, police told broadcaster NOS, was carrying Eastern European migrant workers. One of those hurt was driving the Opel.

The severity of the injuries was not revealed, with news service Nu.nl saying one was in very critical condition. Within minutes of the crash, five ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with two trauma teams traveling in separate helicopters. Other paramedics crews and fire department personnel were also sent out to the scene.

No official report about the crash was issued by 1 p.m. A source told Nu.nl that the crash happened when the van turned onto the N240 from the Wagenpad, and the Opel broadsided it.

A police spokesperson told local broadcaster NH Nieuws that the car was headed northbound on the N240 when the accident took place. Research was being carried out at the scene to determine how the crash took place, and which driver was at fault.

The national highway was expected to be shut throughout the morning.