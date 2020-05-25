Fewer than a thousand Covid-19 patients in hospital

There was no change in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care on Monday, which remained level at 223. There were 756 people being treated for the disease in other hospital wards, making Monday the second day straight where less than a thousand people still needed hospital care for Covid-19.

The number of ICU patients is expected to fall by a third this week, said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care provider's network. He continued his stance that there would be about 150 Covid-19 patients in intensive care later this week.

Since the pandemic began, 2,864 have required treatment for the coronavirus disease in ICU, of which 818 have died. Some 1,311 recovered from the disease, while 476 were transferred out of critical care, but still required hospital treatment.