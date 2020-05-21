Dutch border municipalities call Germans to stay away on Ascension Day

The municipalities on the Dutch border with Germany is calling on German day trippers to not come to the Netherlands on Thursday. "The mayor of Venlo was on RTL Deutschland this morning, I had several radio interviews and spoke to 14 German journalists," Robert Bouten of safety region Veiligheidsregio Limburg-Noord said to NOS.

Ascension Day is a popular day for German day trippers to visit the Netherlands, because shops are closed in Germany. "And shopping with a mask is mandatory there, not here. That makes it extra attractive." The safety region and municipalities therefore decided to discourage visitors "We communicate that this Ascension Day is not for a family outing. Long queues are not allowed. If it is too busy, businesses will be closed, parking garages and access roads will close," Bouten said to the broadcaster. "And then hours of traffic jams arise. You don't want that. Let alone a fine of 390 euros."

The Veiligheidsregio is using camera surveillance and crowd control to manage whatever situation arise. One way traffic was established in a number of streets. And a maximum of 3 thousand visitors will be allowed in the outlet in Roermond.

Enschede is in intensive contact with neighboring municipalities and most recreation parks in the city are closed. "We try to make that clear through social media. There are also no active campaigns of Enschede Promotion," Ton Kamp, spokesperson for the municipality of Enschede, said to NOS. "In addition, the restaurants are still closed, the market is very bare, and the shops have limited opening hours." According to Kamp, German tourists started coming to the Netherlands again about a week and a half ago. "This is also because there are still stricter measures in Germany than here."

The municipalities of Emmen and Coevorden told NOS that they are not anticipating any problems. "That is because there is clear communication from both sides. We have had Good Friday and May 1; both days went very well," a spokesperson said.