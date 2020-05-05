Two arrested for shouting during Remembrance Day commemoration

The police arrested two men on Monday evening for shouting near Dam square in Amsterdam during the national commemoration for war victims on Remembrance Day, a police spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl. The men did not actually interrupt the ceremony at the National Monument, the spokesperson said.

The two men were arrested at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday. They are suspected of making noise during the commemoration and insulting police enforces when they were confronted.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Dam Square was cordoned off for the public during the commemoration, so the men could not actually access it.

Only a hand full of people, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, were present on Dam Square for the commemoration. Around 6.5 million people watched the commemoration, and King Willem-Alexander's speech on television.