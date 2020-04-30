Third suspect arrested for transmission mast fires; another arson attempt

The police arrested a third suspect in connection with a series of fires on transmission masts throughout the Netherlands this month. There was another attempt to set fire to a mast on Wednesday night, this time in the Noord-Brabant village of Standaarbuiten.

The 30-year-old man from Swifterband arrested on Wednesday is suspected of setting fire to a transmission tower on Guldendreef in Dronten on April 10. He is the second man from Swifterband to be arrested for this fire. The first suspect arrested was a man from Groningen, suspected of arson on a transmission mast in his own city.

The fire in Standaarbuiten was reported to the police at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters quickly managed to extinguish the fire. The police did a trace evidence investigation on and around the transmission mast on Langeweg Noord. Arson is suspected.