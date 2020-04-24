Suspect arrested for Groningen transmission mast arson

The police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion that he set a transmission mast on fire on Koningsweg in Groningen earlier this month. Tips from the public after surveillance camera footage of the arson was shared on Opsporing Verzocht, led investigators to the suspect, the police said.

The man was arrested in Groningen on Thursday afternoon. He is in custody for questioning. The police are investigating whether he was also involved in any of the other transmission mast fires in the country over the past weeks.

"Burning cell towers is worrying and unacceptable. The potential impact of the failure of the transmission masts can be significant," the police said. "It is therefore very important that the police stop the arson, track down the suspects, and possibly expose their network."