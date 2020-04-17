Coronavirus: Over 30,000 test positive, 3,450 deaths; Hospital set up in Eurovision venue

The number of people in the Netherlands who tested positive for coronavirus topped 30 thousand on Friday. An increase of 1,235 positive tests meant the country now had 30,449 people who were known carriers of the virus, with nearly 150 thousand tests conducted.

Public health agency RIVM also confirmed that of those people, 3,459 have died including 46 who passed away on Thursday, and 98 who died on other dates stretching back to April 1. The biggest change to preliminary data was the addition of 52 more deaths known to have taken place on Wednesday, which brought that day's total to 88.

The Netherlands had been showing a steady decline of fatalities with regard to its population known to have coronavirus, a trend which began on March 31 when 163 people died, according to the most current statistics. However, that trend may have either stabilized or has even started to rise again.

There were at least 99 people who died on April 9, the lowest since March 24, a figure which jumped back to 131 a day later. In fact, each of the five days following April 9 resulted in a higher total number of fatal cases, with 113 dying on April 13 and 116 on April 14, according to data from the RIVM.

At least 54 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized for the first time on Thursday, continuing a downward trend in new hospitalizations which began after March 24 when 559 people with the virus were admitted to medical facilities. The RIVM added 156 more to the country's total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak began, of which 101 took place between March 14 and Wednesday, April 15.

In total, 9,465 people with coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals in the Netherlands.

The number of healthcare workers calling in sick increased by 40 percent in March compared to February, according to figures from knowledge network Vernet. Anneke Westerlaken of trade union CNV called this a major concern. "It puts pressure on colleagues who are still working and it is a possible threat to restarting regular care," she said to NOS.

Last week it was announced that 28 percent of the over 27 thousand people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Netherlands work in healthcare. CNV calls on all parties involved to do their utmost to protect and help care staff. "In addition, the supply of protective materials and the availability of tests, especially in healthcare outside hospitals, remain priority number one."

Over the past weeks, instead of preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest, the Ahoy event center in Rotterdam was preparing to be an emergency hospital for coronavirus patients. The emergency hospital is about ready and can accommodate 82 patients from Monday. NU.nl took a look inside: