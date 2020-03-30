Ahoy Rotterdam ready to take in Covid-19 patients

Rotterdam event center Ahoy saw its plans for this year change drastically due to the coronavirus. Instead of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, Ahoy is now is ready to start taking in patients who need care, but are not so sick as to need hospital treatment. As of Monday, the event center has 88 beds available. If necessary, this can increase to 680 beds, ANP reports.

Ahoy can take in coronavirus patients, but also patients with other illnesses, the center said.

"We are building four halls full and, if necessary, the arena. We are also setting up a hall for people without corona, so that we have them separated," Arjen Littooij, director of safety region Veiligheidsregio Rotterdam-Rijnmond said to RTV Rijnmond.

"We can also accommodate people who come out of the hospital, but who still need help," Littooij said. "We organize this because we see that it is necessary. This way we are fully prepared."

Amsterdam conference center RAI is also preparing to take in patients, to relieve some pressure on hospitals.