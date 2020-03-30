Ahoy Rotterdam ready to take in Covid-19 patients

By Janene Pieters on March 30, 2020 - 11:30
Ahoy Rotterdam
Ahoy RotterdamEmveeWikimedia CommonsCC-BY-SA

Rotterdam event center Ahoy saw its plans for this year change drastically due to the coronavirus. Instead of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, Ahoy is now is ready to start taking in patients who need care, but are not so sick as to need hospital treatment. As of Monday, the event center has 88 beds available. If necessary, this can increase to 680 beds, ANP reports.

Ahoy can take in coronavirus patients, but also patients with other illnesses, the center said. 

"We are building four halls full and, if necessary, the arena. We are also setting up a hall for people without corona, so that we have them separated," Arjen Littooij, director of safety region Veiligheidsregio Rotterdam-Rijnmond said to RTV Rijnmond. 

"We can also accommodate people who come out of the hospital, but who still need help," Littooij said. "We organize this because we see that it is necessary. This way we are fully prepared."

Amsterdam conference center RAI is also preparing to take in patients, to relieve some pressure on hospitals. 

Tags: 

Related stories

RAI Amsterdam

Amsterdam, Rotterdam venues preparing to take in Covid-19 patients

Hague police officer

Coronavirus: Authorities break up several parties; Rotterdam hotel shuttered

Gurneys in a hospital corridor

19 more coronavirus patients die, 292 more cases diagnosed

Coronavirus Covid-19

Coronavirus claims 18 more lives, 409 new patients; 12,000 tested so far

Artist's rendition of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases spreading out beyond Noord-Brabant; More found in Tilburg, Amsterdam

A doctor with the Dutch flag

Coronavirus statistics show significant rises in Noord-Brabant, Groningen