Interior minister Kajsa Ollongren returns after long health battle

Minister Kasja Ollongren of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations is returning to her post after a months-long absence due to health issues. She will be back at work handling her full portfolio from Wednesday, NOS reports.

Ollongren had to temporarily step down in November due to complications during a sinus surgery she had in the summer. During her absence, her duties were taken over by State Secretaries Raymond Knops of Home Affairs and Stientje van Veldhoven of Infrastructure and Water Management. They were temporarily promoted to Minister, a title that they are losing again now.

Defense Minister Ank Biljeveld also took over managing general intelligence service AIVD while Ollongren was away.

Ollongren was also Deputy Prime Minister for the D66, but that position was taken over by her colleague Wouter Koolmees, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment. He will remain Deputy Prime Minister for the duration of te coronavirus crisis.

Knops will also keep control of some of the government's IT projects, according to the broadcaster.