Five critically hurt in drunk driving crash

Five people were seriously injured in a car accident on the A16 highway near Zevenbergschen Hoek, Noord-Brabant early on Friday morning. The 45-year-old motorist from Poland crashed his car into another vehicle containing five other people from the same country. A pole went straight through the car, seriously injuring the people inside.

The five people in the second vehicle were taken to different hospitals in the area. "At least one of them was hit by the pole and is in very bad shape," a police spokesperson said to NU.nl.

The 45-year-old driver was taken to a police station and subjected to a breathalyzer, which showed that he was three times over the permitted alcohol limit. "The suspect has lost his driver's license and is in custody," the police spokesperson said to the newspaper.