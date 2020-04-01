Machete attack in Rotterdam home; four arrested

A man was attacked with a machete in a home on Carnisselaan in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening. He was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries, the police said on Twitter. Four suspects were arrested.

The attack happened at around 9:00 p.m. The four suspects fled the home towards The Hague, the police said. Searching officers found them on them driving on the A13 highway.

The car was pulled over and the police ordered the people inside to get out. They did not listen to police instructions, the police said. A warning shot was fired, after which the suspects were arrested.

Whether or how the suspects and victim know each other, the police did not say. The motive for the attack is under investigation.