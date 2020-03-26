Tilburg hospital: A fifth of first 100 coronavirus patients died

By Janene Pieters on March 26, 2020 - 07:42
Tweesteden hospital in Waalwijk (Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Ron Maijen)Tweesteden hospital in Waalwijk (Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Ron Maijen)

Of the first 100 patients admitted to the Elisabeth TweeSteden hospital in Tilburg with the coronavirus, 20 have died, doctor, microbiologist and virologist Jean-Luc Murk, who works at the hospital, said on television program Jinek. The average age of the admitted patients was 72 years and 67 percent were male, Murk said, ANP reports.

The first Covid-19 patient in the Netherlands was admitted to the Elisabeth TweeSteden hospital on February 27. The 100th patient was admitted last week Thursday. The 20 people who died spent 5.5 days in hospital on average. 38 patients have since been discharged. They were in hospital for an average of six days. 

The hospital also tested its own staff for the virus. 28 hospital workers tested positive. None of them were sick enough to be admitted.

According to Murk, the Tilburg hospital's figures correspond to the average data from other countries on Covid-19 patients. He called this "reassuring", because it means that foreign figures can be taken seriously. 

