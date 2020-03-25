NL's first Covid-19 patient recovered and back to work

The first person to be diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in the Netherlands is doing well and back at work, Tilburg mayor Theo Weterings said on television program Jinek on Tuesday. The 56-year-old man from Loon op Zand tested positive on February 27th.

The man's wife and 23-year-old daughter also contracted the virus. They are also now symptom-fee, the mayor said. The man likely contracted the coronavirus in the Lombardy region of Italy, which he visited shortly before testing positive.

According to Weterings, there is still a lot of contact with this family. "The man appreciates people asking how he is doing."