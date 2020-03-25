NL's first Covid-19 patient recovered and back to work

By Janene Pieters on March 25, 2020 - 08:30
Hand sanitizer
Hand sanitizergalitskayaDepositPhotosDeposit Photos

The first person to be diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in the Netherlands is doing well and back at work, Tilburg mayor Theo Weterings said on television program Jinek on Tuesday. The 56-year-old man from Loon op Zand tested positive on February 27th.

The man's wife and 23-year-old daughter also contracted the virus. They are also now symptom-fee, the mayor said. The man likely contracted the coronavirus in the Lombardy region of Italy, which he visited shortly before testing positive. 

According to Weterings, there is still a lot of contact with this family. "The man appreciates people asking how he is doing."

Tags: 

Related stories

Stock image of a "Dutch" stethoscope

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: Where do the 188 patients live?

Hospital corridor

Intensive care expects 500-1,000 coronavirus patients next week

The Rotterdam skyline

Coronavirus also hurting hospitality industry in Rotterdam, Noord-Brabant

Stock image of a doctor with a blood sample tested for coronavirus

Amsterdam coronavirus patient tally increasing quickly; 44% of cases in Noord-Brabant

Artist's rendition of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases spreading out beyond Noord-Brabant; More found in Tilburg, Amsterdam

Dr. Milly Haverkort, an infectious diseases and internal medicine specialist, demonstrates a coronavirus exam at the GGD Kennemerland. February 2020.

Over 30% of Noord-Brabant coronavirus patients reside in Tilburg, Breda