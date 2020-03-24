Monday night colder than entire winter

By Janene Pieters on March 24, 2020 - 10:20
The minimum temperature in Woensdrecht dropped to -6.1 degrees during the night from Monday to Tuesday, making it colder than any night in the entire winter, according to Weeronline. The coldest night of the winter was January 21, when the minimum dropped to -5.4 degrees.

According to the weather service, the cold last night had to do with an east wind blowing relatively cold air from the North Pole into the Netherlands. In contrast to the preceding nights, last night was significantly less windy, allowing temperatures to drop more. In the winter, the wind came mainly from the west or southwest, blowing over the relatively warm water of the North Sea.

Minimums will continue to drop below zero in large parts of the country until Thursday night. Over the weekend, the nights will be less cold, Weeronline expects. 

