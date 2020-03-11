Police release photo, name of suspect wanted for fatal Almere shooting

The police placed 25-year-old Youssef Ben Hamou on the national wanted list in connection with a shooting in Almere. Hamou is suspected of involvement a shooting in an apartment in the heart of Almere, in which a 35-year-old man was killed on December 21 last year, the police said.

The police believe the motive behind the shooting was a drug deal that got out of hand. There are two suspects in this case. One, a 20-year-old man from Amsterdam, is already in custody. Youssef Ben Hamou is the second suspect.

The wanted man is a trained martial artist and may be carrying a firearm, the police warned. Anyone who spots him should not approach him, but call the police.

Hamou is 1.7 meters tall, with pale skin and a petite posture. He has a round face with a very visible Adam's apple and black hair.