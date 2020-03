Some 50 people evacuated due to fire in Rotterdam snack bar

A major fire in a snack bar in Rotterdam prompted the evacuation of 16 buildings and at least 50 people in Rotterdam West on Sunday evening. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of whom had to go to hospital, RTV Rijnmond reports.

The fire department responded to reports of a fire in the snack bar on Schiedamseweg at around 8:00 p.m. Extinguishing the fire was a complicated task, given that the snack bar is surrounded by other buildings.

The around 50 evacuated locals were accommodated at a nearby sports center while the firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Due to a large amount of smoke, an NL-Alert was sent, warning Rotterdam West residents to stay out of the smoke and keep their windows, doors, and ventilation closed.

The buildings next to and the floors above the snack bar sustained a significant amount of smoke and water damage.

