Video: Driver smashes into Nijkerk town hall

By Zack Newmark on March 6, 2020 - 16:00
Scores of emergency personnel raced to the town hall in Nijkerk after a driver smashed his pick-up truck through the exterior glass and into the lobby. Video shot at the scene showed the truck then reverse out of the building, before then driving back in again.

The driver was injured during the Friday morning incident and transported to an area hospital. He was being kept in police custody as the circumstances around the incident were being investigated, authorities said.

It happened just after 10:50 a.m. at the building on Kolkstraat in the Gelderland municipality. The alarm was escalated about ten minutes later, which would ensure all first responders were coordinated under a single commander.

Soon after the incident a portion of the building was evacuated. “Initial research shows that the situation is safe and employees of the municipality will be able to enter the building again,” police said in a statement.

Authorities were still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional early Friday afternoon.

