"Illegal banker" arrested for millions in money laundering

A 55-year-old man from Abcoude, Utrecht was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering. The man is suspected of laundering millions of euros while working as an "illegal banker" for criminals, the Tax Authority's investigative department FIOD announced on Wednesday.

This investigation was launched after the authorities received information that the Abcoude man was involved in collecting and transporting large amounts of cash earned through criminal activities. The man used several money mules for these transports, one of which was arrested last month, according to FIOD. The money mule's car was adapted to hide money.

The authorities searched the 55-year-old man's home and seized administration, three cars, and jewelry.