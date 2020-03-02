Suspect shot after stabbing police officer

A man stabbed a police officer at a home in Drachten on Sunday night. The suspect was shot by the police. Both police officer and suspect were taken to hospital for treatment, the Friesland police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the home on Nachtegaalstraat after a report of domestic violence. At the home, the man attacked the police officer with a knife. The officer sustained minor injuries, the suspect was seriously hurt, a police spokesperson said to NOS.

"At an unguarded moment, the man managed to stab the police officer. In response, another police officer shot the man," the spokesperson said. "After that, all assistance was provided."

As is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires his or her firearm, this shooting will be investigated by the Rijksrecherche - the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police.

"These are major incidents," the police spokesperson said to NOS. "Not only for the colleague himself, but also for the entire team."