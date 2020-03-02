Suspect shot after stabbing police officer

By Janene Pieters on March 2, 2020 - 07:37
13330968_238206763216429_8101380934294304879_n
Police lights (Photo: Politie)Police lights (Photo: Politie)

A man stabbed a police officer at a home in Drachten on Sunday night. The suspect was shot by the police. Both police officer and suspect were taken to hospital for treatment, the Friesland police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the home on Nachtegaalstraat after a report of domestic violence. At the home, the man attacked the police officer with a knife. The officer sustained minor injuries, the suspect was seriously hurt, a police spokesperson said to NOS.

"At an unguarded moment, the man managed to stab the police officer. In response, another police officer shot the man," the spokesperson said. "After that, all assistance was provided."

As is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires his or her firearm, this shooting will be investigated by the Rijksrecherche - the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police.

"These are major incidents," the police spokesperson said to NOS. "Not only for the colleague himself, but also for the entire team."

Tags: 

Related stories

Dutch police at the scene of a crime

Police shoot one person as officers raid 17 buildings in northern Netherlands

Politie patch on a Dutch police officer's uniform

Escaped psych prisoner shot dead by police

Metis Montessori Lyceum in Amsterdam Oost

Amsterdam teen, 16, killed in Alphen aan den Rijn stabbing

Spanish police

Dutch gang arrested for drug trafficking in Spain: report

Ambulance in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Stabbing at Wageningen care institute; one killed, two hurt

Police at a home on Burgemeester Mazairaclaan in Rosmalen where a woman was found dead on 14 February 2019

Elderly woman found dead in Rosmalen apartment; Man in custody