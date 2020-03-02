KLM extends China flight cancellations, adds new restrictions to Hong Kong

KLM is extending the cancellations of most of its flights to China until at least May 3rd, the Dutch airline announced on Monday. From Monday through to May 3rd, flights to Hong Kong will be flown every other day, instead of daily.

The cancellation affects flights to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen. KLM plans to resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai in April. "In this way, KLM customers can still reach other cities via these destinations."

The Dutch airline started canceling flights to China early in February, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19. A few weeks ago, KLM said that it hopes to resume normal operations by April, but the current situation means that is unfeasible. Last week, the airline announced a series of budget cuts to compensate for losses caused by the virus.

"The health of employees and customers is paramount in all KLM decisions," the airline said. "KLM is closely following the developments of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and has close contact with various national and international health and aviation authorities."