KLM scraps flights to mainland China through mid-March

KLM is extending the cancellation of its flights to mainland China through to at least mid-March, the Dutch airline announced on Thursday. The airline first canceled all its flights to mainland China early this month, due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. "The health of employees and customers is paramount in all KLM decisions," the airline said.

KLM flights to Beijing and Shanghai will be canceled until at least March 15th. From March 16th, KLM plans to restart daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing, flying to one of these two cities every other day. Air France will fly a similar schedule.

"In this way our customers have the opportunity to fly daily from Amsterdam and from Paris to China, and Beijing and Shanghai can be reached alternately from Amsterdam or Paris," the Dutch airline said.

The other KLM flights to mainland China - to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen - will remain suspended until at least March 28th. KLM flights to Hong Kong are unaffected by the cancellations. KLM passengers with tickets to China can rebook them free of charge.

The Dutch airline said it is closely following developments in China and remains in close contact with various national and international health- and aviation authorities.