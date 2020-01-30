KLM scraps all flights to China through Feb. 9

Dutch airline KLM announced the cancellation of its flights scheduled to serve China. The new cancellations will begin from February 2, to give passengers in China a better chance to return to the Netherlands as the coronavirus outbreak there continues.

The schedule will remain on hold at least through February 9. The announcement affects flights to Shanghai, and seven flights to Beijing, KLM said on Thursday. The airline cited advice it received from the World Health Organization as a primary factor in making the cuts,

A day earlier the airline canceled its scheduled nonstop service to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen, and cut four of its 11 flights to Shanghai, effective through February 29. One reporter from broadcaster NOS thought the schedule reduction was also a reaction to the reduced number of passengers willing to fly to China.

Flights to Hong Kong may still be booked through the company's website.