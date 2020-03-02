Eight more test positive for coronavirus, bringing Dutch total to 18

Eight new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, health agency RIVM said on Monday. "This brings the total number of positive tests in the Netherlands to 18," the agency stated.

"Nearly all new persons diagnosed with the new coronavirus have traveled from northern Italy, or are family contacts of a previous patient," the statement continued. The health service GGD is now investigating who the new patients have made contact with recently.

All contacts will be monitored by the GGD for the two week period following their last contact with a patient who tested positive. They will mainly be observed for any signs of respiratory ailment or fever.

Those contacts who are symptomatic will be screened for the Covid-19 strain of the virus and told to stay in quarantine until test results return. "You must have symptoms. If you do not have symptoms you can do everything you normally would do," a spokesperson for GGD Haaglanden told NL Times shortly before the new positive results were announced.

"In addition to this, family contacts are asked to stay at home and to have as little physical contact as possible with other people," the RIVM later clarified.