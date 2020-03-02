Rotterdam hospital closes ICU over possible Covid-19 infection

The Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam stopped admitting new patients to its intensive care unit because a patient there may be infected with coronavirus Covid-19. The patient's first test came back positive. The results of the second, definitive test, are still awaited, NOS report.

The patient in question was in the Maasstad Hospital's ICU from February 22 to 29. On Saturday, the patient was transferred to the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. There was no reason to test the patient until Friday, the hospital said referring to the RIVM protocol.

The Beatrix Hospital in Gorinchem is currently not admitting any new patients, after it became known that a seriously ill patient was infected with Covid-19 without the staff knowing about it. The woman was in the hospital for a week. The people who had contact with her are currently being tested. "The first results have arrived. Fortunately, we can confirm that the first four tests are negative," hospital spokesperson Dionne Puyman said to NOS. The people involved are three hospital employees and a patient who was also in the ICU.

The hospital will remain closed to visitors and new patients for the time being. "After another ten people in the so-called first ring around the patient have been examined, a few dozen people in the second ring will be examined. The hospital stays closed until we know for sure that those results are also negative. We do not know how long it will take before we have the results." Parents are still allowed to visit their sick children in the hospital, and patients who are no longer sick can be discharged, Puyman added. "We look at the situation for each patient."