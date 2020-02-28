Police shoot one person as officers raid 17 buildings in northern Netherlands

The police shot a man in his leg in Drachten on Thursday night. The suspect was shot as he tried to flee arrest, the Friesland police said on Twitter. He was one of 10 suspects arrested during raids in Friesland, Groningen and Drenthe. The reason behind these raids were not disclosed.

The shooting incident in Drachten happened on Lavendelheide. The injured suspect was taken to hospital for treatment. An extensive trace evidence investigation was done around his Volkswagen, according to the Leeuwarder Courant.

A total of 17 properties were raided in Drachten, Oosterwolde, Hoogeveen, Leeuwarden, Groningen, Beilen, Stadskanaal, Roden, Marum, Dedemsvaart, and Winschoten, the police said. Ten suspects were arrested

A police spokesperson would not tell newspaper AD what they are investigating. More information will be released during the course of Friday, the spokesperson said.