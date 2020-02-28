Amsterdam daycare closed for 2 weeks over coronavirus fears

A childcare facility in Amsterdam voluntarily halted operations after the mother of one of the facility's children tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus. The decision was made by the firm which manages the Amsterdam-Zuidoost facility, identified as the CompaNanny Atlas Arena by newspaper Telegraaf.

It will remain closed for 14 days, though it was not ordered to shut its doors by any health authority. "The branch was just open at first," CompaNanny spokesperson Harmen Geers told the paper. "Then we received the news about the sick woman from Diemen. Her son was also a bit ill here on Thursday at the daycare center."

He said that the firm was not willing to take any risks, and acknowledged that it would be "very difficult logistically" for the children's parents.

No other children at the facility were symptomatic, reported broadcaster NOS. The positive test result from the Diemen woman was announced earlier on Friday. Her child was also tested for an infection.

She entered into a two-week quarantine at a home in Diemen-Noord, and was reportedly in good condition not requiring hospitalization. She had returned to the Netherlands five days ago from the Lombardy region of Italy where several hundred people have been diagnosed as carrying the Covid-19 virus.

She had no contact with a man from Loon op Zand, Noord-Brabant, who also tested positive after a trip to the northern Italian region.

The government launched a helpline that Netherlands residents can call with questions about the coronavirus. The number is 0800-1351.