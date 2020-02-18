Customs officer arrested for money laundering, corruption

The police arrested a 45-year-old customs officer at home in Rotterdam early on Tuesday morning. She is suspected of corruption and money laundering, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in a statement.

The police previously searched the customs officer's home and seized administration, money, and data carriers. Whether information from these data carriers and administration led to her arrest, the OM did not say.

The woman was suspended by her employer a short time before her arrest, the OM said.

She is in restricted custody, which means that she is only allowed contact with her lawyer. It also means that the authorities must be reluctant in the information they share regarding the investigation.