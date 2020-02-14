One held after 35-year-old woman’s body found in Eerbeek

By Zack Newmark on February 14, 2020 - 19:20
A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Eerbeek, Gelderland early Friday night. The following morning officers arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case.

“The detectives are investigating his relationship with the deceased woman, and his possible role in her death,” police said.

Dispatchers sent a trauma team by helicopter to the neighborhood along with paramedics in an ambulance. The teams were sent to the scene after 2:10 a.m.

A mobile police command center was placed at the crime scene on the Bijenkorf street in the town. A forensic investigation was still underway on Friday afternoon, according to broadcaster Omroep Gelderland.

