Elderly woman found dead in Rosmalen apartment; Man in custody

A criminal investigation was underway after the body of a dead woman was found in Rosmalen early Friday morning. Police did not reveal the identity of the woman, but said she likely resided at the home where she was found.

“A man who was in the home was apprehended,” police said. He was being held for further questioning. Local media reported that the woman was 83.

The body was discovered in a home on Burgemeester Mazairaclaan in the Noord-Brabant town. Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene just after 2:45 a.m.

Forensics work was still being carried out later in the morning, as detectives tried to piece together what caused the woman’s death. Authorities said they planned to canvass the neighborhood to get more insight into the events leading up to the find.

Police asked for people to contact them if they can help piece together the puzzle. Rosmalen is just a few kilometers east of Den Bosch.