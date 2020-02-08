Code Orange weather warning: Schiphol, NS say delays are likely

The Netherlands was placed on high alert with winter storm Ciara set to bring very high winds and heavy showers to the country on Sunday and Monday. The entire country faces a series of Code Yellow and Code Orange weather alerts throughout the day, as wind gusts could reach up to 120 kilometers per hour.

The country's largest airport, Schiphol, said flights may be delayed or cancelled on both days. The airport said passengers should monitor flight status via the airport's communication channels and to contact their airlines as needed.

National railway NS cautioned passengers that the windy weather could have a serious impact on the day's train service. "Plan your trip just before you depart," the NS said, telling passengers to use the NS website and app for up-to-date information. Already on Saturday the NS was warning that the route between Den Helder and Zaandam will require extra travel time, especially between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., as some passengers may need to change trains in Alkmaar.

All football matches in the Netherlands were also scrapped on Sunday. The decision affects all four Eredivisie matches and the entire slate of amateur football events planned.

The Code Orange alert is in effect on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Noord-Holland including the IJsselmeer and Wadden Sea regions, and also Friesland. It is in effect from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Flevoland, Utrecht, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland. In Drenthe, Gelderland, Groningen, Noord-Brabant and Overijssel the Code Orange is active from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Each province faces hours of Code Yellow weather, starting as early as 10 a.m. After the worst of the stormy weather takes place, it will revert back to a Code Yellow again which is likely to stay active as late as 4 p.m. on Monday.

During the Code Orange periods, gusts are likely to register between 100 and 120 km/h. By comparison, a category 1 hurricane starts with sustained winds of 119 kilometers per hour.

Over the duration of the Code Yellow warnings, the gusts are expected to peak between 75 and 100 km/h.