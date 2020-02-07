Winter storm Ciara to hit Netherlands on Sunday

A sunny Friday will give way to an increasingly cloudy Saturday in the run-up to the first storm of the year to hit the Netherlands on Sunday, according to Weeronline. Winter storm Ciara will bring strong winds with gusts up to 140 kilometers per hour, rain and lightning with it, the weather service expects.

Friday afternoon will see plenty of sunshine and maximum temperatures around 9 degrees. As Friday night turns to Saturday morning, clouds will start covering the sky, becoming denser as the day progresses. Weeronline expects some light to moderate rain on Saturday afternoon, and maximums between 9 degrees in the north and west and 12 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be gray and wet. Morning rainfall will steadily turn into stormy weather during the afternoon. Ciara is expected to hit Netherlands on Sunday evening, with strong winds up to 140 kilometers per hour, hard rain, and thunder and lighting, according to Weeronline.

Ciara is the first storm to hit the Netherlands this year, and also the first to hit since meteorological institute KNMI decided to join the system of naming storms.

The storm will die down during the course of the night. Next week will be windy, with a mixture of sunshine and rain, sometimes turning stormy, according to the weather service. Monday will be mild with maximums up to 10 degrees, but the rest of the week will be colder.