Seven hurt in fire in Amsterdam apartment building

A fire broke out in an apartment building on Roomtuintjes in Amsterdam on Thursday evening. Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation, three of them had to go to hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known, AT5 reports.

The authorities believe the fire started in a kitchen on the third floor of the building. A bystander told the Amsterdam broadcaster that the home was completely destroyed.

The residents of the building were evacuated and checked over by paramedics, while firefighters extinguished the fire.