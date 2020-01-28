Man shot dead in Amsterdam home

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a home on Daalwijk in Amsterdam Zuidoost, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter early on Tuesday morning.

First responders found the man with a bullet wound inside the home. They tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

So far nothing is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The police will release more information during the course of Tuesday.