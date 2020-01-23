Convict dies of injuries sustained in standoff with police

Joey D. from Rosmalen has succumbed to his injuries, his lawyer said, according to broadcaster NOS. The 27-year-old man injured himself while holed-up in a home in Rosmalen on Tuesday, refusing to turn himself over to the police, according to the police. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Earlier on Tuesday D. was sentenced on appeal to over 15 years in prison for murdering his uncle in 2014, after he was previously acquitted of the killing. When officers showed up at his home on Schoolstraat in Rosmalen to escort him to prison, he shot at them and barricaded himself inside, according to the police. He was arrested hours later after he injured himself, the police said.

According to D.'s lawyer, the man sent him a text message denying that he fired any shots. He also denied murdering his uncle. His lawyer went into cassation against the ruling on Tuesday.