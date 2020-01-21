Suspect surrenders in Rotterdam shooting that left two injured

Authorites in Zuid-Holland arrested a 34-year-old man from Delft, suspected in a double-shooting on Bas Jungeriusstraat in Rotterdam. Police did not say if the Delft man, who turned himself in Monday night, was the suspected gunman.

The shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m. last Thursday in the Charlois neighborhood. Witnesses said they heard many gunshots and saw several possible offenders, according to police.

Two victims, aged 19 and 22, were walking down the street when they were struck by bullets. They had just exited a car on the same street just before the incident took place. Both were seriously injured and transported to an area hospital, police said that day.

"The police immediately launched an extensive investigation and this will of course continue even after the arrest yesterday," police said.

Police had asked for witnesses to come forward and speak with them about the shooting.