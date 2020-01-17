Two seriously hurt in Rotterdam shooting

Two men were hurt in a shooting on Bas Jungeriusstraat​ in Rotterdam on Thursday evening. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police are investigating what exactly happened.

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. The two victims, 19 and 22 years old, were walking on the street when they were shot. Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots and seeing multiple perpetrators, the police said in a statement. Shorty before the shooting, the victims were sitting in a car on Bas Jungeriusstraat.

The police closed down the scene and did trace evidence investigation throughout the night. The investigators are looking for more information regarding exactly what happened before and after the shooting. They call on witnesses to come forward.