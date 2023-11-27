Shots were fired at a car on the Stroveer in Rotterdam overnight, leaving a 21-year-old local injured, the police said in a call for witnesses.

The incident happened around 00:20 a.m. on Monday. The police received a report of a loud bang in the Katshoek area in Rotterdam. First responders found no one at the location but did find a bullet casing on the street.

At about the same time, a hospital in the area informed the police that someone had brought in a gunshot victim for treatment. According to the police, his injuries aren’t critical. “He is conscious, and his injuries are being treated,” the Rotterdam police said on X.

The police are looking for the shooter. They suspect he fled into a car and drove away. “The police are examining camera footage in the area and speaking to witnesses.”

The police asked any witnesses or locals with relevant camera footage to come forward.