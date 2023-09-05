Rotterdam was shaken by two explosions at homes overnight. According to Rijnmond, one of the targeted homes belongs to a man suspected of a fatal stabbing in Marocco this past summer and was also targeted a month ago. In Eindhoven, someone fired multiple shots at a family home. No one got hurt in any of the incidents, the police said on X, formerly Twitter.

At around 1:00 a.m., there was an explosion at a home on Rembrandtstraat in Rotterdam, the police said. It involved a home that was also targeted with an explosion early in August. The blast caused a great deal of damage, but no one got hurt.

According to Rijnmond, the resident of the home is 29-year-old Soufiane B., who is wanted for a fatal stabbing in Marocco in the summer. The Rotterdam man allegedly stabbed his cousin, Hicham K., to death in Al-Hoceima after an argument. The Moroccan police are looking for B. The first explosion at the home on Rembrandtstraat happened a few days after the stabbing.

Locals told Rijnmond that B. had been arrested several times for drug-related crimes. His former lawyer, Guy Weski, confirmed to the broadcaster that there are several drug trading cases against him that are still ongoing.

At around 4:00 a.m., there was another explosion in Rotterdam, this one at a home on Urkersingel in the Charlois district. The blast shattered several windows, but no one got hurt.

The Rotterdam police are investigating both incidents and asked witnesses to come forward.

The shooting in Eindhoven happened at around 1:15 a.m. Photos from the scene show multiple bullet holes in the window of the home on Achelstraat. According to the Oost-Brabant police, the family who lives there was home at the time of the shooting, but no one got hurt.

The police are investigating.