Amsterdam firefighters hold car wash fundraiser for Australian colleagues

The Amsterdam-Amstelland Fire Department is washing cars to raise funds for their Australian colleagues on Thursday. Locals can have their cars washed for "a symbolic amount of €7.50 (or more)". All money raised will go to "our fire brigade colleagues who have been fighting bush fires in Australia for weeks, without getting paid for it", the fire brigade said on Facebook.

"It is easy to forget that not all countries have as much water as we do, because we are surrounded by it and get rained on all too often," the fire brigade said. They describe the fires in Australia as a "catastrophe" and a "tragedy" for the animals, plants and population.

"We cannot ship our water in that direction, but at the Amsterdam-Amstelland Fire Department, we want to use our water in another way to send as much financial aid as possible to our Australian fire brigade colleagues. So come to us and let us wash your car so that together we can make a difference."

The firefighters are washing cars between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the barracks Anton, Amstelveen, Willem, Hendrik, Osdorp, Victor, Diemen and Duivendrecht. Their locations can be found here.

Don't have a car to wash but still want to donate, WWF Nederland is also accepting donations to help restore the nature destroyed in the devastating fires.