Over 900 kilos of cocaine found in banana shipment

Customs officers at the port of Vlissingen intercepted 921 kilograms of cocaine on Tuesday. The drugs were hidden in a container of bananas that came from Ecuador, the police said in a statement.

The drugs were discovered with a mobile scan. The police seized and destroyed the cocaine. So far no arrests were made.

The police are investigating.

It’s the second large cocaine bust this month revealed by authorities in the Netherlands. About ten days ago, a separate 110-kilogram cocaine shipment was uncovered in IJmuiden. The case led police in Amsterdam to arrest three people, who were remanded into custody on January 13.