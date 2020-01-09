Technical issues possible cause for fatal collision between bus, cargo bike

An NS bus that collided with seven cars and a woman on a cargo bike in Bussum on Wednesday, may have had a technical defect, according to the police's initial findings in the investigation into the fatal accident. The woman on the cargo bike ended up underneath the bus and did not survive the accident. Her child was not hurt, NU.nl reports.

The police spoke to witnesses and viewed available camera footage. Based on this, the police believe that a technical problem caused the bus driver to lose control of the bus as he drove over Comeniuslaan at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle is currently being examined by technicians.

The bus rammed seven cars and then hit the 36-year-old woman from Naarden, who was riding on a cargo bike with her child. The woman became trapped under the bus. Attempts by first responders to revive her were to no avail.

According to the Telegraaf, a bystander immediately jumped in to help the child. He quickly turned the child's face away from the accident.

Mayor Han ter Heegde said in a first reaction that this tragedy deeply affected the community. "My thanks go to all the emergency services who immediately took action, and the local residents, who took care of the boy after the accident, among other things," the mayor said, according to NU.nl.