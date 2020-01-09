Woman on cargo bike killed in collision with NS bus; child unhurt

An NS bus crashed into around seven cars and a cargo bike in Bussum, Noord-Holland on Wednesday afternoon. The woman riding the cargo bike became trapped under the bus and died. No one else was injured. The child in the cargo bike was also unhurt, the Gooi en Vechtstreek police said on Twitter.

The accident happened on Comeniuslaan at around 4:35 p.m. The woman killed in the crash came from Naarden. "We wish her loved ones a lot of strength with this loss," the police said.

At this stage, little is known about the cause of the accident. A spokesperson for the Gooi en Vechtstreek fire brigade told NH Nieuws that the bus driver may have become unwell. The police could not confirm this.

The police are investigating what happened. Comeniuslaan was cordoned off for a time for trace evidence investigation.

NS was using buses between Weesp and Naarden-Bussum stations on Wednesday due to a signal and switch failure, according to NU.nl.

Stopbus, in #Bussum begrijpen ze dat niet. Er valt iets uit te leggen daar. pic.twitter.com/J8B7rnZKYz — degeneraal @stophetklokgelui (@degeneraal4) January 8, 2020