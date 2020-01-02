Passengers spend the night at Eindhoven Airport; New delays at Schiphol

Dozens of airline passengers spent the first night of the New Year sleeping at Eindhoven Airport after low visibility prevented aircraft from taking off or landing. The country's second largest airport had struggled with fog since Tuesday.

Cots were set up in the airport terminal to give people a place to bed down if they were not able to make other arrangements. Volunteers from the Red Cross assisted with setting up the makeshift camp once the airport announced all departures were cancelled at about 7:30 p.m.

Four flights departed the airport as early as 7 a.m. on Thursday, each facing limited delays. Four other departing flights scheduled through 9:30 a.m. were also delayed.

Four passenger flights also landed in Eindhoven, with several arriving early. One morning flight to Skopkje was facing a delay and was moved to the late afternoon.

Low visibility was a problem at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday morning, according to European air traffic organization Eurocontrol. Airport information showed that 64 arriving flights were facing delays through the early afternoon as the airport reduced the aircraft arrival rate.

Another 37 departures were delayed through 2 p.m. at Schiphol.